There Is Still Room For Lear Corporation (LEA) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) was 136.19 for the day, up 3.15% from the previous closing price of $132.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 532878 shares were traded. LEA stock price reached its highest trading level at $136.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $130.86.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LEA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Exane BNP Paribas on July 11, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $140 from $117 previously.

On June 07, 2022, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $141 to $180.

On April 11, 2022, Exane BNP Paribas started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $112.Exane BNP Paribas initiated its Underperform rating on April 11, 2022, with a $112 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when VIdershain Marianne sold 170 shares for $179.01 per share. The transaction valued at 30,432 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

SCOTT RAYMOND E sold 6,143 shares of LEA for $769,779 on Oct 17. The President and CEO now owns 29,525 shares after completing the transaction at $125.31 per share. On Sep 15, another insider, SCOTT RAYMOND E, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 6,143 shares for $136.30 each. As a result, the insider received 837,291 and left with 35,668 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lear’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 72.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LEA has reached a high of $195.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $114.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 132.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 141.52.

Shares Statistics:

LEA traded an average of 589.92K shares per day over the past three months and 590.19k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 59.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.22M. Shares short for LEA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.49M with a Short Ratio of 3.42, compared to 1.45M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.48% and a Short% of Float of 2.87%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.02, LEA has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.08. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.77%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.04%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.59. The current Payout Ratio is 122.60% for LEA, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 19, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 17, 2011 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.85 and a low estimate of $1.04, while EPS last year was $2.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.39, with high estimates of $2.79 and low estimates of $1.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.05 and $7.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.5. EPS for the following year is $15.49, with 19 analysts recommending between $21.39 and $11.57.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LEA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.26B, up 8.40% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25.97B and the low estimate is $22.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.