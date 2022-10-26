There Is Still Room For Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG) was 31.29 for the day, up 7.19% from the previous closing price of $29.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 500112 shares were traded. ZG stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.35.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ZG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.60 and its Current Ratio is at 12.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Compass Point on September 19, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

On August 05, 2022, Wedbush Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $41 to $39.

On July 13, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Weight rating and target price of $35.KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its Sector Weight rating on July 13, 2022, with a $35 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when Spaulding Dan sold 7,296 shares for $34.60 per share. The transaction valued at 252,428 led to the insider holds 34,509 shares of the business.

Daimler Susan sold 3,241 shares of ZG for $108,739 on Aug 23. The President of Zillow now owns 23,727 shares after completing the transaction at $33.55 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, Daimler Susan, who serves as the President of Zillow of the company, sold 5,835 shares for $33.49 each. As a result, the insider received 195,425 and left with 42,708 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZG has reached a high of $105.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.82.

Shares Statistics:

ZG traded an average of 693.62K shares per day over the past three months and 515.96k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 243.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 224.46M. Insiders hold about 3.41% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ZG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.45M with a Short Ratio of 5.18, compared to 3.04M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.40% and a Short% of Float of 10.31%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.66 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.03 and $1.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.64. EPS for the following year is $2.2, with 14 analysts recommending between $3.22 and $1.22.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 21 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.03B to a low estimate of $920.4M. As of the current estimate, Zillow Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.31B, an estimated decrease of -24.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $568.18M, a decrease of -71.70% less than the figure of -$24.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $656.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $519.7M.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.15B, down -22.20% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.88B and the low estimate is $2.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -63.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.