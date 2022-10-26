There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO).

In the latest session, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLO) closed at 9.79 up 0.41% from its previous closing price of $9.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1299146 shares were traded. ALLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.75.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.40 and its Current Ratio is at 11.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 15, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $9 to $32.

On June 03, 2022, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $11.Robert W. Baird initiated its Neutral rating on June 03, 2022, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when WITTE OWEN N. sold 5,000 shares for $17.25 per share. The transaction valued at 86,250 led to the insider holds 218,271 shares of the business.

WITTE OWEN N. sold 5,000 shares of ALLO for $86,250 on Aug 12. The Director now owns 218,271 shares after completing the transaction at $17.25 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, WITTE OWEN N., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $16.50 each. As a result, the insider received 165,000 and left with 223,271 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6773.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALLO has reached a high of $20.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.88.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ALLO has traded an average of 1.67M shares per day and 1.37M over the past ten days. A total of 143.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.14M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ALLO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 22.43M with a Short Ratio of 16.54, compared to 22.06M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.62% and a Short% of Float of 25.03%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 18 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.57 and a low estimate of -$0.67, while EPS last year was -$0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.69, with high estimates of -$0.62 and low estimates of -$0.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.43 and -$2.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.58. EPS for the following year is -$2.87, with 18 analysts recommending between -$2.4 and -$3.49.