There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Avidity Biosciences Inc. (RNA).

In the latest session, Avidity Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RNA) closed at 14.09 up 0.36% from its previous closing price of $14.04. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2486555 shares were traded. RNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.82.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Avidity Biosciences Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.00 and its Current Ratio is at 12.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Chardan Capital Markets on July 20, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $29.

On July 12, 2022, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Strong Buy rating and target price of $29.

On September 07, 2021, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $50.Evercore ISI initiated its Outperform rating on September 07, 2021, with a $50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 when Boyce Sarah sold 14,855 shares for $23.07 per share. The transaction valued at 342,690 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Boyce Sarah sold 35,045 shares of RNA for $798,924 on Aug 24. The President and CEO now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $22.80 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, LEVIN ARTHUR A, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 3,499 shares for $22.08 each. As a result, the insider received 77,257 and left with 1,330 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 93.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RNA has reached a high of $29.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.83.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RNA has traded an average of 408.01K shares per day and 394.04k over the past ten days. A total of 49.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.53M. Shares short for RNA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.9M with a Short Ratio of 11.24, compared to 4.93M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.85% and a Short% of Float of 14.47%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.67 and a low estimate of -$0.84, while EPS last year was -$0.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.8, with high estimates of -$0.73 and low estimates of -$0.93.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.76 and -$3.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.09. EPS for the following year is -$3.39, with 8 analysts recommending between -$2.7 and -$3.85.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.06M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.8M to a low estimate of $1M. As of the current estimate, Avidity Biosciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.61M, an estimated decrease of -21.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.33M, down -15.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11M and the low estimate is $4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.