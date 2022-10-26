There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST).

In the latest session, LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) closed at 7.69 up 8.31% from its previous closing price of $7.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 817081 shares were traded. LFST stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.95.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of LifeStance Health Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on March 17, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $10 from $19 previously.

On November 09, 2021, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $24 to $12.

On September 10, 2021, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $18.Cowen initiated its Outperform rating on September 10, 2021, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 17 when Gouk Warren sold 15,106 shares for $8.01 per share. The transaction valued at 120,999 led to the insider holds 6,013,309 shares of the business.

Gouk Warren sold 15,106 shares of LFST for $112,540 on Oct 10. The Chief Administrative Officer now owns 6,028,415 shares after completing the transaction at $7.45 per share. On Oct 03, another insider, Gouk Warren, who serves as the Chief Administrative Officer of the company, sold 15,106 shares for $7.02 each. As a result, the insider received 106,044 and left with 6,043,521 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LFST has reached a high of $13.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.74.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LFST has traded an average of 665.82K shares per day and 429.67k over the past ten days. A total of 353.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 318.13M. Insiders hold about 13.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.00% stake in the company. Shares short for LFST as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.7M with a Short Ratio of 15.24, compared to 12.69M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.59% and a Short% of Float of 13.54%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.22 and -$0.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.51. EPS for the following year is -$0.14, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.06 and -$0.34.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $212.23M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $213.9M to a low estimate of $211M. As of the current estimate, LifeStance Health Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $155.55M, an estimated increase of 36.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $225.24M, an increase of 31.40% less than the figure of $36.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $227.01M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $224M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LFST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $885M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $866.33M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $876.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $667.51M, up 31.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.16B and the low estimate is $1.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.