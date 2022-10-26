There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Cerence Inc. (CRNC)

The closing price of Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) was 17.46 for the day, up 9.95% from the previous closing price of $15.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 530359 shares were traded. CRNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.96.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CRNC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 90.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 10, 2022, Craig Hallum Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $45 to $24.

RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its Underperform to Sector Perform on July 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $28 to $27.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 11 when Ortmanns Stefan sold 6,413 shares for $16.14 per share. The transaction valued at 103,506 led to the insider holds 139,572 shares of the business.

Kathpal Prateek sold 11,167 shares of CRNC for $180,235 on Oct 11. The EVP & CTO now owns 63,149 shares after completing the transaction at $16.14 per share. On Oct 07, another insider, Couvreur Christophe, who serves as the SVP, Core BU of the company, sold 2,018 shares for $15.56 each. As a result, the insider received 31,400 and left with 17,550 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRNC has reached a high of $114.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.36.

Shares Statistics:

CRNC traded an average of 532.15K shares per day over the past three months and 453.35k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 39.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.66M. Shares short for CRNC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.52M with a Short Ratio of 8.11, compared to 5.55M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.04% and a Short% of Float of 16.10%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of $0.4, while EPS last year was $0.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.54, with high estimates of $0.65 and low estimates of $0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2 and $1.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.89. EPS for the following year is $2.32, with 12 analysts recommending between $2.81 and $1.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $375.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $366.22M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $370.89M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $387.18M, down -4.20% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $420.47M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $482.1M and the low estimate is $386.34M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.