There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI)

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) closed the day trading at 0.23 down -0.43% from the previous closing price of $0.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0010 from its previous closing price. On the day, 788364 shares were traded. GFAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2484 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2250.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GFAI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GFAI has reached a high of $4.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2725, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5796.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GFAI traded about 2.86M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GFAI traded about 572.12k shares per day. A total of 35.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.52M. Insiders hold about 37.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GFAI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.79M with a Short Ratio of 0.59, compared to 1.6M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.33% and a Short% of Float of 6.47%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.