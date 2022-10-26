This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC)

In the latest session, IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ: IMCC) closed at 0.45 up 12.36% from its previous closing price of $0.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0495 from its previous closing price. On the day, 833928 shares were traded. IMCC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4718 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3847.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of IM Cannabis Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH Capital on October 05, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IMCC has reached a high of $4.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4363, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2097.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IMCC has traded an average of 386.68K shares per day and 146.54k over the past ten days. A total of 68.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.60M. Insiders hold about 28.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.79% stake in the company. Shares short for IMCC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 226.42k with a Short Ratio of 0.59, compared to 119.52k on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.19 and -$0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.02. EPS for the following year is $0.25, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.38 and $0.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IMCC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $89.95M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $89.95M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $89.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $42.67M, up 110.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $128.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $128.57M and the low estimate is $128.57M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 42.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.