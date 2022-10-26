This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV)

As of close of business last night, IQVIA Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at 197.65, up 10.07% from its previous closing price of $179.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+18.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2615389 shares were traded. IQV stock price reached its highest trading level at $197.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $188.43.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of IQV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on August 25, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $300.

On July 15, 2022, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $256.

On May 24, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $244.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on May 24, 2022, with a $244 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 22 when DANHAKL JOHN G bought 10,000 shares for $272.93 per share. The transaction valued at 2,729,300 led to the insider holds 24,344 shares of the business.

CONNAUGHTON JOHN sold 555,094 shares of IQV for $145,767,684 on Nov 29. The Director now owns 62,390 shares after completing the transaction at $262.60 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, IQVIA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IQV has reached a high of $285.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $165.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 202.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 219.93.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that IQV traded 997.48K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.12M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 188.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 185.05M. Insiders hold about 0.78% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.40% stake in the company. Shares short for IQV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.99M with a Short Ratio of 2.20, compared to 1.97M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.07% and a Short% of Float of 1.21%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 18 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.62 and a low estimate of $2.39, while EPS last year was $2.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.8, with high estimates of $2.91 and low estimates of $2.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.24 and $9.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.12. EPS for the following year is $11.56, with 22 analysts recommending between $12.21 and $11.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IQV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.87B, up 4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.25B and the low estimate is $15.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.