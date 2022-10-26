This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX)

As of close of business last night, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at 10.72, down -1.74% from its previous closing price of $10.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1231074 shares were traded. RXRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.67.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RXRX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.60 and its Current Ratio is at 5.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, KeyBanc Capital Markets on September 16, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On April 18, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $10.

SVB Leerink Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on March 04, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $10.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 14 when Virani Shafique sold 10,000 shares for $10.92 per share. The transaction valued at 109,180 led to the insider holds 88,773 shares of the business.

Gibson Christopher sold 2,500 shares of RXRX for $29,105 on Oct 06. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $11.64 per share. On Oct 06, another insider, Gibson Christopher, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 36,053 shares for $11.58 each. As a result, the insider received 417,468 and left with 562,959 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 95.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RXRX has reached a high of $21.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.14.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RXRX traded 1.07M shares on average per day over the past three months and 715.57k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 172.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 144.31M. Insiders hold about 6.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.30% stake in the company. Shares short for RXRX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 15.99M with a Short Ratio of 15.07, compared to 13.89M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.30% and a Short% of Float of 13.77%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.33 and a low estimate of -$0.43, while EPS last year was -$0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.4, with high estimates of -$0.37 and low estimates of -$0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.19 and -$1.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.57. EPS for the following year is -$1.68, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.24 and -$2.13.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $5.4M. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.6M to a low estimate of $5M. As of the current estimate, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.55M, an estimated increase of 111.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.53M, an increase of 118.20% over than the figure of $111.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RXRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $76M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $44.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.18M, up 336.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $60.56M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $111M and the low estimate is $10M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.