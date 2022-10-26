Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG)

The closing price of Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG) was 6.59 for the day, up 7.15% from the previous closing price of $6.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1152019 shares were traded. DXLG stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.10.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DXLG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on September 14, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 14 when Stratton Peter H Jr. sold 10,000 shares for $5.78 per share. The transaction valued at 57,806 led to the insider holds 202,886 shares of the business.

Dhoot Ujjwal sold 34,400 shares of DXLG for $189,200 on Sep 27. The Chief Marketing Officer now owns 135,875 shares after completing the transaction at $5.50 per share. On Sep 08, another insider, Cooney John F, who serves as the SVP, CAO and Controller of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $6.00 each. As a result, the insider received 180,033 and left with 64,559 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Destination’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.06. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DXLG has reached a high of $8.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.77.

Shares Statistics:

DXLG traded an average of 686.93K shares per day over the past three months and 722.03k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 62.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.25M. Insiders hold about 3.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DXLG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.1M with a Short Ratio of 5.87, compared to 2.23M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.95% and a Short% of Float of 6.70%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.61 and $0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.56. EPS for the following year is $0.64, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.78 and $0.51.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $139.6M to a low estimate of $137.88M. As of the current estimate, Destination XL Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $113M, an estimated increase of 22.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DXLG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $526.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $524M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $525.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $505.02M, up 4.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $552.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $557M and the low estimate is $548.71M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.