Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW)

The closing price of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) was 9.22 for the day, up 5.37% from the previous closing price of $8.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 953063 shares were traded. OSW stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.62.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OSW’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 09, 2020, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $12.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when HEYER STEVEN J sold 1,059 shares for $9.59 per share. The transaction valued at 10,152 led to the insider holds 1,160,108 shares of the business.

HEYER STEVEN J sold 10,000 shares of OSW for $93,875 on Jun 03. The Director now owns 1,161,167 shares after completing the transaction at $9.39 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, HEYER STEVEN J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $9.25 each. As a result, the insider received 92,530 and left with 1,171,167 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, OneSpaWorld’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OSW has reached a high of $12.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.17.

Shares Statistics:

OSW traded an average of 373.69K shares per day over the past three months and 371.61k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 92.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.42M. Insiders hold about 5.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.80% stake in the company. Shares short for OSW as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.24M with a Short Ratio of 15.27, compared to 3.88M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.52% and a Short% of Float of 5.54%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.15 and $0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.09. EPS for the following year is $0.53, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.56 and $0.51.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $116.03M to a low estimate of $106.8M. As of the current estimate, OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited’s year-ago sales were $6.43M, an estimated increase of 1,650.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $130.73M, an increase of 368.40% less than the figure of $1,650.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $138.31M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $123.5M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OSW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $481.08M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $453.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $464.86M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $144.03M, up 222.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $666.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $677.58M and the low estimate is $647.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 43.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.