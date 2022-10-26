Update from BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC): A steady trajectory

The closing price of BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC) was 14.66 for the day, up 11.23% from the previous closing price of $13.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1030276 shares were traded. BIGC stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.34.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BIGC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 15, 2022, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $21.

Truist reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on March 01, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $90 to $50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when EGGERTON LISA sold 13,911 shares for $17.08 per share. The transaction valued at 237,615 led to the insider holds 103,447 shares of the business.

Alvarez Robert sold 9,110 shares of BIGC for $187,485 on Aug 15. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 189,354 shares after completing the transaction at $20.58 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, Richards Jeffrey Gordon, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 148,584 shares for $20.54 each. As a result, the insider received 3,052,032 and left with 66,428 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BIGC has reached a high of $64.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.92.

Shares Statistics:

BIGC traded an average of 855.02K shares per day over the past three months and 714.48k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 73.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.89M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BIGC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.56M with a Short Ratio of 6.10, compared to 6.51M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.66% and a Short% of Float of 8.46%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.67 and -$0.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.73. EPS for the following year is -$0.53, with 13 analysts recommending between -$0.44 and -$0.64.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 14 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $67.5M to a low estimate of $64.6M. As of the current estimate, BigCommerce Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $46.78M, an estimated increase of 41.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $71.49M, an increase of 20.60% less than the figure of $41.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $74M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $68.9M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BIGC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $286.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $274M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $281.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $219.85M, up 27.80% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $343.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $370.9M and the low estimate is $325M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.