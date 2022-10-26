Update from Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: CRSR) was 13.29 for the day, up 6.83% from the previous closing price of $12.44. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 590263 shares were traded. CRSR stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.39.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CRSR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on February 09, 2022, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $28 from $34 previously.

On February 09, 2022, Macquarie reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $33 to $27.

Credit Suisse reiterated its Neutral rating for the stock on February 09, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $26 to $25.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when Szteinbaum Samuel R. bought 80,000 shares for $14.29 per share. The transaction valued at 1,143,000 led to the insider holds 237,269 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRSR has reached a high of $26.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.67.

Shares Statistics:

CRSR traded an average of 573.76K shares per day over the past three months and 483.66k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 95.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 92.32M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CRSR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.02M with a Short Ratio of 11.71, compared to 7.43M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.41% and a Short% of Float of 21.10%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was $0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.88 and $0.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.82. EPS for the following year is $1.28, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.67 and $1.08.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $385.71M to a low estimate of $248M. As of the current estimate, Corsair Gaming Inc.’s year-ago sales were $458.85M, an estimated decrease of -31.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $414.11M, an increase of 5.90% over than the figure of -$31.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $455.32M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $365.93M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRSR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.9B, down -12.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2B and the low estimate is $1.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.