Update from Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI): A steady trajectory

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI) closed the day trading at 1.57 up 10.56% from the previous closing price of $1.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2495945 shares were traded. GCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4100.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GCI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 when Reed Michael bought 500,000 shares for $2.44 per share. The transaction valued at 1,220,000 led to the insider holds 1,836,335 shares of the business.

Louis John Jeffry sold 7,604 shares of GCI for $27,679 on May 25. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $3.64 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Tarica Laurence, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 70,000 shares for $4.20 each. As a result, the insider paid 294,000 and bolstered with 620,263 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GCI has reached a high of $6.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9172, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.5373.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GCI traded about 1.44M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GCI traded about 1.54M shares per day. A total of 137.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 134.71M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.60% stake in the company. Shares short for GCI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.1M with a Short Ratio of 9.76, compared to 16.88M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.99% and a Short% of Float of 13.42%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.38 and $0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.38. EPS for the following year is $0.15, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.64 and -$0.33.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $788.1M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $788.1M to a low estimate of $788.1M. As of the current estimate, Gannett Co. Inc.’s year-ago sales were $804.27M, an estimated decrease of -2.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $789.1M, a decrease of -3.50% less than the figure of -$2.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $789.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $789.1M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GCI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.21B, down -2.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.15B and the low estimate is $3.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.