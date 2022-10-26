Update from ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT): A steady trajectory

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) closed the day trading at 2.33 up 13.66% from the previous closing price of $2.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1077109 shares were traded. TBLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TBLT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Panosian Michael bought 263,365 shares for $0.38 per share. The transaction valued at 100,737 led to the insider holds 445,496 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TBLT has reached a high of $84.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8160, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.7998.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TBLT traded about 5.72M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TBLT traded about 508.29k shares per day. A total of 12.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.04M. Insiders hold about 18.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.90% stake in the company. Shares short for TBLT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 846.53k with a Short Ratio of 0.07, compared to 170.57k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 39.75% and a Short% of Float of 39.82%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$13.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $14.8M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.8M to a low estimate of $14.8M. As of the current estimate, ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s year-ago sales were $12.28M, an estimated increase of 20.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $18.6M, an increase of 43.10% over than the figure of $20.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $18.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $18.6M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TBLT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $87M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $87M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $70.03M, up 24.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $91.19M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $91.19M and the low estimate is $91.19M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.