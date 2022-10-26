Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) closed the day trading at 0.94 up 0.91% from the previous closing price of $0.93. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0085 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6185725 shares were traded. BBIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9750 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9130.

For a better understanding of BBIG, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30.

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when McFillin Phillip Anthony sold 50,000 shares for $1.20 per share. The transaction valued at 60,000 led to the insider holds 204,756 shares of the business.

McFillin Phillip Anthony sold 75,000 shares of BBIG for $107,752 on Aug 18. The Director now owns 254,756 shares after completing the transaction at $1.44 per share. On Jan 18, another insider, McFillin Phillip Anthony, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $5.00 each. As a result, the insider received 500,500 and left with 329,756 shares of the company.

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.24.

Over the past 52 weeks, BBIG has reached a high of $3.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9926, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4908.

Over the past 3-months, BBIG traded about 19.24M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BBIG traded about 4.99M shares per day. A total of 210.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 184.29M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BBIG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 36.86M with a Short Ratio of 1.88, compared to 36.32M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.81% and a Short% of Float of 15.83%.