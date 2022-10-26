What shareholders can do to beat the market with PubMatic Inc. (PUBM) stock

As of close of business last night, PubMatic Inc.’s stock clocked out at 19.31, up 7.04% from its previous closing price of $18.04. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 630362 shares were traded. PUBM stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.04.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PUBM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 15, 2022, Lake Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $26.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on May 31, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $28 to $23.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 18 when Goel Amar K. sold 40,000 shares for $17.69 per share. The transaction valued at 707,749 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Goel Amar K. sold 40,000 shares of PUBM for $704,466 on Oct 17. The Chairman, Chief Growth Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $17.61 per share. On Oct 10, another insider, Hirsch Jeffrey K., who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $17.96 each. As a result, the insider received 89,810 and left with 7,662 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PubMatic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PUBM has reached a high of $43.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.18.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PUBM traded 624.39K shares on average per day over the past three months and 395.3k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 52.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.81M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PUBM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.72M with a Short Ratio of 3.76, compared to 3.26M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.07% and a Short% of Float of 11.28%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.84 and $0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.66. EPS for the following year is $0.89, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.22 and $0.69.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $61M. It ranges from a high estimate of $62.1M to a low estimate of $60M. As of the current estimate, PubMatic Inc.’s year-ago sales were $49.66M, an estimated increase of 22.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $70.51M, an increase of 21.40% less than the figure of $22.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $72.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $67.4M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PUBM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $284.72M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $276.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $281.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $226.91M, up 24.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $344.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $354.7M and the low estimate is $330.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.