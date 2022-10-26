Which analyst expects Micron Technology Inc. (MU) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Micron Technology Inc.’s stock clocked out at 55.87, down -0.66% from its previous closing price of $56.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 17211133 shares were traded. MU stock price reached its highest trading level at $57.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $55.34.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MU’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Loop Capital on October 14, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $70.

Stifel reiterated its Hold rating for the stock on September 30, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $56 to $54.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Bokan Michael W sold 16,600 shares for $63.82 per share. The transaction valued at 1,059,450 led to the insider holds 119,126 shares of the business.

ARNZEN APRIL S sold 5,600 shares of MU for $425,600 on Mar 24. The SVP, Chief People Officer now owns 89,172 shares after completing the transaction at $76.00 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, Beard Robert P, who serves as the SVP, General Counsel&Secretary of the company, sold 266 shares for $96.17 each. As a result, the insider received 25,581 and left with 10,688 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Micron’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MU has reached a high of $98.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 54.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 68.23.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MU traded 17.45M shares on average per day over the past three months and 18.74M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.10B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.08B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MU as of Jul 14, 2022 were 34.04M with a Short Ratio of 1.59, compared to 29.77M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.09% and a Short% of Float of 3.09%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.10, MU has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.46. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.18%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.74%. The current Payout Ratio is 5.30% for MU, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 25, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 01, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 26 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.74 and a low estimate of $1.57, while EPS last year was $2.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.33, with high estimates of $1.57 and low estimates of $0.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.07 and $8.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.56. EPS for the following year is $6.38, with 29 analysts recommending between $10.08 and $3.46.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 25 analysts expect revenue to total $7.25B. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.54B to a low estimate of $7.13B. As of the current estimate, Micron Technology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.27B, an estimated decrease of -12.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $31.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $31.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $31.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $27.7B, up 13.20% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $28.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $36.13B and the low estimate is $23.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.