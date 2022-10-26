Which analyst expects Valaris Limited (VAL) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Valaris Limited’s stock clocked out at 62.02, up 2.78% from its previous closing price of $60.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 963056 shares were traded. VAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.23.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VAL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 02, 2022, BTIG Research Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $60.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Grable Colleen sold 3,109 shares for $47.57 per share. The transaction valued at 147,895 led to the insider holds 15,869 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Valaris’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 102.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VAL has reached a high of $63.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.23.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VAL traded 799.37K shares on average per day over the past three months and 691.59k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 75.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.64M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.80% stake in the company. Shares short for VAL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.84M with a Short Ratio of 5.28, compared to 1.65M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.78% and a Short% of Float of 4.33%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.54, with high estimates of $0.68 and low estimates of $0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.95 and -$0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.74. EPS for the following year is $4.11, with 4 analysts recommending between $5.62 and $2.04.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $366.17M. It ranges from a high estimate of $372M to a low estimate of $360M. As of the current estimate, Valaris Limited’s year-ago sales were $293.1M, an estimated increase of 24.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.23B, up 20.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.04B and the low estimate is $1.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.