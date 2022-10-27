A correction may be in store for AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) shares?

In the latest session, AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) closed at 6.14 down -2.69% from its previous closing price of $6.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1019770 shares were traded. ASTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.07.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of AST SpaceMobile Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.30 and its Current Ratio is at 10.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on July 12, 2021, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $29.

On June 30, 2021, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 64.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASTS has reached a high of $14.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.93.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ASTS has traded an average of 1.66M shares per day and 871.22k over the past ten days. A total of 51.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.39M. Insiders hold about 4.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ASTS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.41M with a Short Ratio of 7.41, compared to 10.78M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21.99% and a Short% of Float of 24.11%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.54 and -$0.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.63. EPS for the following year is -$0.7, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.7 and -$0.7.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASTS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.4M, up 16.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $30.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30.7M and the low estimate is $30.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 113.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.