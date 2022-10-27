A correction may be in store for Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI) shares?

As of close of business last night, Laredo Petroleum Inc.’s stock clocked out at 65.84, up 4.29% from its previous closing price of $63.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 528776 shares were traded. LPI stock price reached its highest trading level at $66.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $62.80.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LPI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on October 05, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $83 from $103 previously.

On April 07, 2022, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $93 to $115.

Siebert Williams Shank Upgraded its Hold to Buy on March 03, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $86 to $120.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 when PIGOTT M. JASON sold 3,750 shares for $66.85 per share. The transaction valued at 250,687 led to the insider holds 110,657 shares of the business.

PIGOTT M. JASON sold 3,750 shares of LPI for $262,050 on Sep 08. The President & CEO now owns 114,407 shares after completing the transaction at $69.88 per share. On Sep 02, another insider, Wren Jessica R, who serves as the Principal Accounting Officer of the company, sold 314 shares for $75.19 each. As a result, the insider received 23,610 and left with 2,702 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Laredo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LPI has reached a high of $120.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $51.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 69.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 74.10.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LPI traded 762.54K shares on average per day over the past three months and 854.77k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 16.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.99M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.70% stake in the company. Shares short for LPI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.35M with a Short Ratio of 2.49, compared to 1.3M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.80% and a Short% of Float of 9.14%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $7.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $8.72 and a low estimate of $6.4, while EPS last year was $1.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $8.17, with high estimates of $10.82 and low estimates of $6.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $35.01 and $24.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $28.67. EPS for the following year is $45.57, with 9 analysts recommending between $70.78 and $29.87.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $453.4M. It ranges from a high estimate of $613M to a low estimate of $364M. As of the current estimate, Laredo Petroleum Inc.’s year-ago sales were $224.41M, an estimated increase of 102.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $453.86M, an increase of 57.00% less than the figure of $102.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $656M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $360.3M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LPI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.39B, up 30.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.11B and the low estimate is $1.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.