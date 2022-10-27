A correction may be in store for Velodyne Lidar Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) shares?

As of close of business last night, Velodyne Lidar Inc.’s stock clocked out at 0.91, down -3.94% from its previous closing price of $0.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0374 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3655468 shares were traded. VLDR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9000.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VLDR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.50 and its Current Ratio is at 5.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 01, 2022, Craig Hallum Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Hold and also lowered its target price recommendation from $3.50 to $2.50.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on November 09, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $17 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 13 when Barnhart James sold 5,163 shares for $0.85 per share. The transaction valued at 4,389 led to the insider holds 1,124,249 shares of the business.

Rekow Mathew sold 1,709 shares of VLDR for $1,453 on Oct 13. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 1,057,173 shares after completing the transaction at $0.85 per share. On Oct 13, another insider, McBeath Kathryn, who serves as the Chief People Officer of the company, sold 1,399 shares for $0.85 each. As a result, the insider received 1,189 and left with 546,131 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VLDR has reached a high of $7.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0986, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9349.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VLDR traded 5.08M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.34M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 198.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 171.05M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.20% stake in the company. Shares short for VLDR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 14.27M with a Short Ratio of 1.85, compared to 11.91M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.86% and a Short% of Float of 7.23%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.32, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.7 and -$0.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.81. EPS for the following year is -$0.65, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.54 and -$0.85.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $11.21M. It ranges from a high estimate of $13M to a low estimate of $10.5M. As of the current estimate, Velodyne Lidar Inc.’s year-ago sales were $13.6M, an estimated decrease of -17.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.6M, a decrease of -3.50% over than the figure of -$17.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $13.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.5M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VLDR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $50M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $39.45M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $44.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $61.92M, down -27.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $68.81M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $91.75M and the low estimate is $50M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 54.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.