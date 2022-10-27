A glimpse at AMN Healthcare Services Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE: AMN) closed at 120.02 down -0.02% from its previous closing price of $120.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 518673 shares were traded. AMN stock price reached its highest trading level at $123.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $119.95.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of AMN Healthcare Services Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 61.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on October 08, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $70.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when Jackson Denise L sold 6,330 shares for $107.09 per share. The transaction valued at 677,880 led to the insider holds 18,267 shares of the business.

Hagan Mark Christopher sold 1,400 shares of AMN for $136,536 on Jun 03. The Chief Information and Digital now owns 13,345 shares after completing the transaction at $97.53 per share. On Mar 11, another insider, Knudson Jeffrey R, who serves as the CFO/CAO of the company, bought 5,360 shares for $93.30 each. As a result, the insider paid 500,087 and bolstered with 5,360 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, AMN’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMN has reached a high of $129.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $82.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 107.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 104.65.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AMN has traded an average of 605.28K shares per day and 566.06k over the past ten days. A total of 44.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.93M. Shares short for AMN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.32M with a Short Ratio of 7.70, compared to 3.73M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.66% and a Short% of Float of 13.66%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.97 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.08 and a low estimate of $2.76, while EPS last year was $1.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2, with high estimates of $2.29 and low estimates of $1.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.98 and $10.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.44. EPS for the following year is $7.99, with 9 analysts recommending between $8.48 and $7.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.37B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.38B to a low estimate of $1.36B. As of the current estimate, AMN Healthcare Services Inc.’s year-ago sales were $824.32M, an estimated increase of 65.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.04B, an increase of 33.10% less than the figure of $65.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.1B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.98B, up 25.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.39B and the low estimate is $4.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -15.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.