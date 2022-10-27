A glimpse at HUTCHMED (China) Limited’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, HUTCHMED (China) Limited’s stock clocked out at 8.76, up 14.51% from its previous closing price of $7.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 538324 shares were traded. HCM stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.74.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HCM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 22, 2021, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $46.

On August 03, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $52.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on August 03, 2021, with a $52 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HCM has reached a high of $36.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.74.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HCM traded 332.03K shares on average per day over the past three months and 426.92k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 169.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 88.72M. Insiders hold about 0.41% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.00% stake in the company. Shares short for HCM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.24M with a Short Ratio of 7.28, compared to 2.43M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.