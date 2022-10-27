A glimpse at Wallbox N.V.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) closed at 7.26 up 4.46% from its previous closing price of $6.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 574618 shares were traded. WBX stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.91.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Wallbox N.V.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on September 07, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On August 05, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $14.

On July 13, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on July 13, 2022, with a $14 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WBX has reached a high of $27.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.51.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WBX has traded an average of 195.99K shares per day and 200.86k over the past ten days. A total of 161.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.73M. Insiders hold about 74.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.16% stake in the company. Shares short for WBX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 895.04k with a Short Ratio of 5.52, compared to 1.42M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.55% and a Short% of Float of 1.29%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.25 and -$0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.39. EPS for the following year is -$0.31, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.1 and -$0.71.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WBX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $207.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $180.13M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $193.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $86.47M, up 123.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $393.38M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $453.97M and the low estimate is $343.69M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 103.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.