A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

After finishing at $44.15 in the prior trading day, Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ: ARVN) closed at 49.44, up 11.98%. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1279429 shares were traded. ARVN stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.49.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ARVN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.80 and its Current Ratio is at 5.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on September 09, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $90.

On June 21, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $42.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when Peck Ronald sold 1,258 shares for $68.99 per share. The transaction valued at 86,794 led to the insider holds 8,154 shares of the business.

Morrison Briggs sold 20,960 shares of ARVN for $1,392,616 on Apr 14. The Director now owns 19,976 shares after completing the transaction at $66.44 per share. On Mar 11, another insider, Cassidy Sean A, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $70.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,050,000 and left with 161,447 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 26.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARVN has reached a high of $97.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.00.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 382.33K shares per day over the past 3-months and 307.33k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 53.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.29M. Insiders hold about 9.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ARVN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.11M with a Short Ratio of 14.75, compared to 4.91M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.62% and a Short% of Float of 11.43%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 18 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$1.64, while EPS last year was -$1.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.95, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of -$1.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.46 and -$6.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.27. EPS for the following year is -$5.1, with 19 analysts recommending between -$0.44 and -$7.46.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $23.81M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $54.3M to a low estimate of $3M. As of the current estimate, Arvinas Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.54M, an estimated increase of 329.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $33.55M, a decrease of -83.90% less than the figure of $329.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $74.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARVN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $206.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $107.71M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $46.7M, up 130.60% from the average estimate.