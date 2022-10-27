A Stock You Should Be Looking At: TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

The price of TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) closed at 15.20 in the last session, down -0.52% from day before closing price of $15.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 621802 shares were traded. TTMI stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.18.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TTMI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Truist on February 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $14 from $16 previously.

On September 29, 2020, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 when Weber Daniel J sold 10,000 shares for $16.36 per share. The transaction valued at 163,594 led to the insider holds 84,736 shares of the business.

Hardwick William Kent sold 5,000 shares of TTMI for $81,470 on Aug 08. The SVP Global Sales and EMS now owns 82,889 shares after completing the transaction at $16.29 per share. On Jun 23, another insider, SANCHEZ TONY, who serves as the VP, Corporate Controller of the company, sold 4,832 shares for $12.13 each. As a result, the insider received 58,608 and left with 21,749 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, TTM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TTMI has reached a high of $17.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.94.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TTMI traded on average about 660.95K shares per day over the past 3-months and 526.45k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 101.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.61M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TTMI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.48M with a Short Ratio of 3.43, compared to 2.56M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.45% and a Short% of Float of 3.44%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of $0.32, while EPS last year was $0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.37 and $1.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.3. EPS for the following year is $1.55, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.84 and $1.29.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $600.38M. It ranges from a high estimate of $605M to a low estimate of $595.82M. As of the current estimate, TTM Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $567.38M, an estimated increase of 5.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $620.39M, an increase of 12.20% over than the figure of $5.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $654.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $598M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TTMI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.25B, up 8.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.69B and the low estimate is $2.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.