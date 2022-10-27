An average trading volume for Clarivate Plc (CLVT) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $10.13 in the prior trading day, Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT) closed at 10.21, up 0.79%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3982270 shares were traded. CLVT stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.99.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CLVT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 83.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on July 13, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On February 04, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $35 to $16.

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on February 03, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $16.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when Snyder Andrew Miles bought 51,063 shares for $11.58 per share. The transaction valued at 591,310 led to the insider holds 259,396 shares of the business.

Snyder Andrew Miles bought 208,333 shares of CLVT for $2,418,746 on Sep 14. The Director now owns 208,333 shares after completing the transaction at $11.61 per share. On May 16, another insider, Samson James Gordon, who serves as the Chief Product Officer of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $14.25 each. As a result, the insider received 712,470 and left with 838,787 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLVT has reached a high of $25.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.04.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 7.25M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.65M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 674.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 554.74M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.42% stake in the company. Shares short for CLVT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 35.59M with a Short Ratio of 4.31, compared to 35.06M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.29% and a Short% of Float of 9.07%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.96 and $0.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.89. EPS for the following year is $1.05, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.17 and $0.97.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $691.75M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $695.9M to a low estimate of $689.7M. As of the current estimate, Clarivate Plc’s year-ago sales were $445.64M, an estimated increase of 55.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLVT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.88B, up 48.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.01B and the low estimate is $2.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.