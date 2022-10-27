An average trading volume for M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $31.72 in the prior trading day, M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (NYSE: MDC) closed at 31.28, down -1.39%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1158831 shares were traded. MDC stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.26.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MDC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 17, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $27.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on October 14, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $66.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Siegel David sold 6,500 shares for $35.40 per share. The transaction valued at 230,100 led to the insider holds 16,519 shares of the business.

Baker Raymond T sold 33,067 shares of MDC for $1,176,855 on Jul 29. The Director now owns 40,187 shares after completing the transaction at $35.59 per share. On May 17, another insider, BUCHWALD HERBERT T, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 9,950 shares for $37.64 each. As a result, the insider received 374,518 and left with 10 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, M.D.C.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MDC has reached a high of $56.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.89.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 636.06K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.06M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 70.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.59M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.50% stake in the company. Shares short for MDC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.35M with a Short Ratio of 4.89, compared to 2.07M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.30% and a Short% of Float of 5.26%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MDC’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.45, compared to 2.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.56%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.52%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.41. The current Payout Ratio is 20.80% for MDC, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 23, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 01, 2021 when the company split stock in a 13:12 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.84 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.27 and a low estimate of $2.57, while EPS last year was $1.99. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.05, with high estimates of $3.68 and low estimates of $2.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.53 and $10.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.42. EPS for the following year is $9.75, with 8 analysts recommending between $11.75 and $7.05.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $1.61B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.67B to a low estimate of $1.51B. As of the current estimate, M.D.C. Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.3B, an estimated increase of 24.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.78B, an increase of 21.40% less than the figure of $24.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.89B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.73B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MDC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.25B, up 15.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.3B and the low estimate is $5.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.