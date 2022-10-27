An investigation into CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)’s technical aspects

The price of CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) closed at 80.04 in the last session, up 7.44% from day before closing price of $74.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5821600 shares were traded. CSGP stock price reached its highest trading level at $81.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $77.75.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CSGP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 85.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.90 and its Current Ratio is at 11.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 12, 2022, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $83.

Truist reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on February 23, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $110 to $70.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when Hill John W sold 1,400 shares for $74.49 per share. The transaction valued at 104,286 led to the insider holds 20,598 shares of the business.

DESMARAIS MICHAEL J sold 2,000 shares of CSGP for $145,020 on Aug 03. The Chief Human Resources Officer now owns 39,619 shares after completing the transaction at $72.51 per share. On May 24, another insider, Hill John W, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,750 shares for $57.07 each. As a result, the insider received 99,872 and left with 21,998 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, CoStar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 95.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 60.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CSGP has reached a high of $101.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $49.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 72.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 65.90.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CSGP traded on average about 3.06M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.49M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 417.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 412.94M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CSGP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.41M with a Short Ratio of 2.37, compared to 4.26M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.86% and a Short% of Float of 0.87%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.03 and $1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.02. EPS for the following year is $1.28, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.4 and $1.18.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $554.98M. It ranges from a high estimate of $556.4M to a low estimate of $551.11M. As of the current estimate, CoStar Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $497.89M, an estimated increase of 11.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $570.63M, an increase of 12.60% over than the figure of $11.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $572.68M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $568.28M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CSGP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.94B, up 12.00% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.63B and the low estimate is $2.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.