An investigation into FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $17.65 in the prior trading day, FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) closed at 17.73, up 0.45%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 569754 shares were traded. FGEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.67.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FGEN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on September 22, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $11 from $16 previously.

Stifel Downgraded its Buy to Hold on July 16, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $55 to $29.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FGEN has reached a high of $17.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.56.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 744.34K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.32M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 93.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.27M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.70% stake in the company. Shares short for FGEN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.45M with a Short Ratio of 9.13, compared to 6.17M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.84% and a Short% of Float of 7.84%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.94 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.77 and a low estimate of -$1.1, while EPS last year was -$1.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.82, with high estimates of -$0.34 and low estimates of -$1.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.85 and -$3.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.31. EPS for the following year is -$2.14, with 7 analysts recommending between -$1.07 and -$3.7.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $34.39M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $42.72M to a low estimate of $27.2M. As of the current estimate, FibroGen Inc.’s year-ago sales were $69.07M, an estimated decrease of -50.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $41.84M, a decrease of -73.20% less than the figure of -$50.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $71.17M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $29.8M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FGEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $219.83M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $150M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $184.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $235.31M, down -21.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $238.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $355.56M and the low estimate is $154M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.