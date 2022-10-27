An investigation into Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)’s technical aspects

The price of Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) closed at 0.63 in the last session, up 1.31% from day before closing price of $0.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0081 from its previous closing price. On the day, 837253 shares were traded. GNUS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6388 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6150.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GNUS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Dawson James on December 15, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 21 when Hirsh Michael bought 5,460 shares for $0.69 per share. The transaction valued at 3,767 led to the insider holds 49,273 shares of the business.

Hirsh Michael sold 5,460 shares of GNUS for $5,171 on Aug 12. The Director now owns 43,813 shares after completing the transaction at $0.95 per share. On Dec 21, another insider, Chizick Harold, who serves as the Pres. Content Sales & Mkting of the company, sold 419,335 shares for $1.16 each. As a result, the insider received 487,687 and left with 838,671 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GNUS has reached a high of $2.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6842, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7900.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GNUS traded on average about 2.26M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.43M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 315.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 298.76M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GNUS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 40.92M with a Short Ratio of 16.19, compared to 47.67M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.95% and a Short% of Float of 13.00%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.11 and -$0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.11. EPS for the following year is -$0.11, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.11 and -$0.11.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $61.39M. It ranges from a high estimate of $61.39M to a low estimate of $61.39M. As of the current estimate, Genius Brands International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.87M, an estimated increase of 679.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GNUS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $61.39M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $61.39M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $61.39M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.87M, up 679.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $82.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $82.68M and the low estimate is $82.68M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 34.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.