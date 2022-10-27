An investigation into ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $20.52 in the prior trading day, ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PFHC) closed at 21.43, up 4.43%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 504172 shares were traded. PFHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.63.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PFHC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on July 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $18 from $26 previously.

On June 22, 2022, Johnson Rice started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $31.

On June 10, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $26.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on June 10, 2022, with a $26 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ProFrac’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 102.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PFHC has reached a high of $23.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.56.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 339.81K shares per day over the past 3-months and 295.56k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 142.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.04M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PFHC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.13M with a Short Ratio of 5.77, compared to 826.87k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.73% and a Short% of Float of 7.73%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.63, with high estimates of $0.74 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.05 and $2.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.67. EPS for the following year is $4.24, with 5 analysts recommending between $4.92 and $3.32.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.72B and the low estimate is $2.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 40.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.