An overall feel about Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX) closed at 0.65 up 12.09% from its previous closing price of $0.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0701 from its previous closing price. On the day, 499387 shares were traded. CDTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6599 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5650.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 22, 2021, WBB Securities Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $6.25.

On March 04, 2021, Aegis Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.Aegis Capital initiated its Buy rating on March 04, 2021, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 when Shah Preetam sold 15,642 shares for $0.77 per share. The transaction valued at 12,035 led to the insider holds 150,789 shares of the business.

Sandison Taylor sold 18,478 shares of CDTX for $12,656 on Sep 12. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 291,753 shares after completing the transaction at $0.68 per share. On Sep 12, another insider, Tari Leslie, who serves as the CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER of the company, sold 18,159 shares for $0.68 each. As a result, the insider received 12,437 and left with 193,741 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CDTX has reached a high of $1.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6636, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6952.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CDTX has traded an average of 442.83K shares per day and 157.19k over the past ten days. A total of 69.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.90M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CDTX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 537.5k with a Short Ratio of 0.92, compared to 551.12k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.78% and a Short% of Float of 0.79%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.26 and a low estimate of -$0.29, while EPS last year was $0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.28, with high estimates of -$0.24 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.01 and -$1.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.1. EPS for the following year is -$0.88, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.68 and -$1.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $29.51M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $25.22M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $49.57M, down -49.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $30.94M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $49.05M and the low estimate is $10.62M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.