An overall feel about Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) closed at 238.06 up 0.30% from its previous closing price of $237.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 718241 shares were traded. HUBB stock price reached its highest trading level at $241.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $235.37.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Hubbell Incorporated’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 86.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 17, 2021, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $240.

On October 08, 2021, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $192.Wells Fargo initiated its Equal Weight rating on October 08, 2021, with a $192 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when Connolly Allan sold 5,259 shares for $221.48 per share. The transaction valued at 1,164,763 led to the insider holds 6,400 shares of the business.

CARDOSO CARLOS M sold 749 shares of HUBB for $145,104 on May 16. The Director now owns 1,744 shares after completing the transaction at $193.73 per share. On Feb 11, another insider, Bakker Gerben, who serves as the Chairman, President & CEO of the company, sold 1,148 shares for $186.37 each. As a result, the insider received 213,948 and left with 38,132 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hubbell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HUBB has reached a high of $238.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $170.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 221.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 197.73.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HUBB has traded an average of 470.69K shares per day and 800.71k over the past ten days. A total of 53.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.42M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.10% stake in the company. Shares short for HUBB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.26M with a Short Ratio of 2.75, compared to 1.12M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.35% and a Short% of Float of 2.63%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for HUBB is 4.20, from 3.78 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.59%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.92%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.42. The current Payout Ratio is 41.70% for HUBB, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 11, 1996 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.74 and a low estimate of $2.38, while EPS last year was $2.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.29, with high estimates of $2.46 and low estimates of $2.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.92 and $9.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.61. EPS for the following year is $10.35, with 11 analysts recommending between $10.75 and $10.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.23B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.27B to a low estimate of $1.16B. As of the current estimate, Hubbell Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $1.24B, an estimated decrease of -1.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.18B, an increase of 7.30% over than the figure of -$1.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.22B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.12B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HUBB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.19B, up 14.10% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.07B and the low estimate is $4.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.