Analysis of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK): Selected Notes

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) closed the day trading at 1.33 up 10.83% from the previous closing price of $1.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 840999 shares were traded. OTLK stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2100.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OTLK, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Chardan Capital Markets on September 13, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On September 11, 2019, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.

On May 16, 2019, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $12.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on May 16, 2019, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 07 when Sukhtian Faisal Ghiath bought 30,000 shares for $1.29 per share. The transaction valued at 38,700 led to the insider holds 68,000 shares of the business.

Haddadin Yezan Munther bought 3,600 shares of OTLK for $4,572 on Oct 07. The Director now owns 63,343 shares after completing the transaction at $1.27 per share. On Oct 06, another insider, Haddadin Yezan Munther, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 29,743 shares for $1.29 each. As a result, the insider paid 38,368 and bolstered with 59,743 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OTLK has reached a high of $2.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1808, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3711.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OTLK traded about 460.90K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OTLK traded about 411.95k shares per day. A total of 220.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.67M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.10% stake in the company. Shares short for OTLK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.81M with a Short Ratio of 33.38, compared to 10.67M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.23% and a Short% of Float of 8.23%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.31 and -$0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.33. EPS for the following year is -$0.16, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.05 and -$0.23.