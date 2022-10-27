Analysis of Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB): Selected Notes

The closing price of Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) was 0.29 for the day, down -12.78% from the previous closing price of $0.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0427 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3778819 shares were traded. VERB stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3150 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2900.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VERB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VERB has reached a high of $2.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4693, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7158.

Shares Statistics:

VERB traded an average of 959.47K shares per day over the past three months and 765.01k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 96.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.28M. Insiders hold about 6.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.30% stake in the company. Shares short for VERB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.83M with a Short Ratio of 3.08, compared to 3.42M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.78% and a Short% of Float of 4.04%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.22 and -$0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.25. EPS for the following year is -$0.11, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.06 and -$0.14.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VERB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.74M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.52M, up 67.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $28.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $35.5M and the low estimate is $21M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 61.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.