Analysis of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO): Selected Notes

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO) closed the day trading at 28.42 up 3.72% from the previous closing price of $27.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 753499 shares were traded. VSTO stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.40.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VSTO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on September 20, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $26.

On July 26, 2022, ROTH Capital Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $53 to $32.

On July 13, 2022, MKM Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $54.MKM Partners initiated its Buy rating on July 13, 2022, with a $54 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 03 when Vanderbrink Jason R sold 10,832 shares for $36.87 per share. The transaction valued at 399,376 led to the insider holds 69,540 shares of the business.

METZ CHRISTOPHER T sold 150,000 shares of VSTO for $5,753,783 on May 31. The CEO now owns 116,461 shares after completing the transaction at $38.36 per share. On May 25, another insider, METZ CHRISTOPHER T, who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $37.65 each. As a result, the insider received 3,765,000 and left with 266,461 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Vista’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VSTO has reached a high of $52.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.15.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VSTO traded about 596.81K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VSTO traded about 514.25k shares per day. A total of 56.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.45M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VSTO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.25M with a Short Ratio of 9.55, compared to 5.46M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.29% and a Short% of Float of 11.20%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.24 and a low estimate of $1.9, while EPS last year was $2.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.78, with high estimates of $1.95 and low estimates of $1.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.84 and $7.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.47. EPS for the following year is $6.77, with 6 analysts recommending between $7.64 and $5.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VSTO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.04B, up 6.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.4B and the low estimate is $2.88B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.