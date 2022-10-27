Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) closed at 58.41 in the last session, down -2.36% from day before closing price of $59.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1027236 shares were traded. APLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $60.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.34.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at APLS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.20 and its Current Ratio is at 7.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on July 19, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $75.

ROTH Capital Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on April 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $40.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 14 when Machiels Alec sold 1,250 shares for $59.31 per share. The transaction valued at 74,138 led to the insider holds 263,774 shares of the business.

Deschatelets Pascal sold 12,000 shares of APLS for $690,000 on Oct 10. The Chief Scientific Officer now owns 957,280 shares after completing the transaction at $57.50 per share. On Oct 03, another insider, Grossi Federico, who serves as the CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $66.69 each. As a result, the insider received 166,725 and left with 102,384 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 64.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 18.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APLS has reached a high of $70.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 61.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.58.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, APLS traded on average about 1.37M shares per day over the past 3-months and 905.94k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 106.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 92.83M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.60% stake in the company. Shares short for APLS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.37M with a Short Ratio of 6.42, compared to 9.15M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.79% and a Short% of Float of 12.05%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 15 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.07 and a low estimate of -$1.68, while EPS last year was -$2.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.33, with high estimates of -$1.08 and low estimates of -$1.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.02 and -$7.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.59. EPS for the following year is -$4.4, with 13 analysts recommending between -$2.86 and -$6.57.

Revenue Estimates

According to 15 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $16.94M. It ranges from a high estimate of $21M to a low estimate of $13.19M. As of the current estimate, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $500k, an estimated increase of 3,288.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $118.22M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $71.37M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $82.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $66.56M, up 23.80% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $267.66M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $452.59M and the low estimate is $109.74M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 224.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.