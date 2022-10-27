Are analysts optimistic about Bloom Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:BE) stock?

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) closed the day trading at 18.44 up 2.62% from the previous closing price of $17.97. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3642509 shares were traded. BE stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.17.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on October 19, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $29.

On July 08, 2022, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $28.Northland Capital initiated its Outperform rating on July 08, 2022, with a $28 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 when SODERBERG SHAWN MARIE sold 3,345 shares for $24.64 per share. The transaction valued at 82,421 led to the insider holds 351,118 shares of the business.

Sridhar KR sold 11,500 shares of BE for $282,785 on Sep 16. The Chairman & CEO now owns 481,938 shares after completing the transaction at $24.59 per share. On Sep 16, another insider, Griffiths Glen, who serves as the EVP, Services of the company, sold 2,115 shares for $24.71 each. As a result, the insider received 52,262 and left with 345,909 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BE has reached a high of $37.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.95.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BE traded about 3.38M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BE traded about 3.37M shares per day. A total of 178.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.78M. Insiders hold about 9.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.7M with a Short Ratio of 4.99, compared to 16.15M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.37% and a Short% of Float of 11.86%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.28, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.09 and -$0.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.37. EPS for the following year is $0.23, with 14 analysts recommending between $0.74 and -$0.06.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $229.69M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $281M to a low estimate of $204.8M. As of the current estimate, Bloom Energy Corporation’s year-ago sales were $228.47M, an estimated increase of 0.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $298.89M, an increase of 24.20% over than the figure of $0.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $346.51M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $248.1M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $972.18M, up 16.70% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.66B and the low estimate is $1.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.