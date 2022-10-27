Are analysts optimistic about Digital Turbine Inc.’s (NASDAQ:APPS) stock?

The closing price of Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) was 14.35 for the day, down -5.00% from the previous closing price of $15.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2811385 shares were traded. APPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.30.

Ratios:

Our analysis of APPS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on October 17, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

On June 29, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $29.

Macquarie Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on December 07, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $80.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when DEUTSCHMAN ROBERT M bought 15,000 shares for $31.66 per share. The transaction valued at 474,900 led to the insider holds 416,044 shares of the business.

STERLING MICHELLE M bought 1,000 shares of APPS for $36,790 on Mar 07. The Director now owns 17,640 shares after completing the transaction at $36.79 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, STONE WILLIAM GORDON III, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 70,271 shares for $46.27 each. As a result, the insider received 3,251,602 and left with 1,136,187 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Digital’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 42.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APPS has reached a high of $93.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.12.

Shares Statistics:

APPS traded an average of 2.42M shares per day over the past three months and 2.88M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 97.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.10M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.20% stake in the company. Shares short for APPS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.28M with a Short Ratio of 2.38, compared to 6.11M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.35% and a Short% of Float of 7.32%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.34, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.7 and $1.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.61. EPS for the following year is $2.1, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.34 and $1.9.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $185.5M to a low estimate of $183.5M. As of the current estimate, Digital Turbine Inc.’s year-ago sales were $191.28M, an estimated decrease of -3.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APPS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $871.21M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $800M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $836.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $747.6M, up 11.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.18B and the low estimate is $900M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.