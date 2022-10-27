Are analysts optimistic about LegalZoom.com Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LZ) stock?

The closing price of LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LZ) was 8.72 for the day, up 2.23% from the previous closing price of $8.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 823446 shares were traded. LZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.55.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LZ’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 76.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, MoffettNathanson on September 22, 2022, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Equal-Weight to Underweight on July 28, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 17 when Preece Richard sold 15,930 shares for $11.46 per share. The transaction valued at 182,637 led to the insider holds 344,465 shares of the business.

Watson Noel Bertram sold 23,643 shares of LZ for $271,067 on Aug 17. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 496,188 shares after completing the transaction at $11.46 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, Miller Nicole, who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 12,632 shares for $11.46 each. As a result, the insider received 144,826 and left with 214,363 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LZ has reached a high of $28.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.40.

Shares Statistics:

LZ traded an average of 1.29M shares per day over the past three months and 1.14M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 197.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 144.55M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.00% stake in the company. Shares short for LZ as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.82M with a Short Ratio of 5.62, compared to 11.14M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.96% and a Short% of Float of 8.85%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.12 and $0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.07. EPS for the following year is $0.22, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.32 and $0.11.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $165M to a low estimate of $151M. As of the current estimate, LegalZoom.com Inc.’s year-ago sales were $150.43M, an estimated increase of 7.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $658M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $631.76M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $653.17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $575.08M, up 13.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $772.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $801.8M and the low estimate is $709.69M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.