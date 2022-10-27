Are analysts optimistic about Moderna Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MRNA) stock?

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) closed the day trading at 142.00 up 3.98% from the previous closing price of $136.57. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5722502 shares were traded. MRNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $147.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $137.02.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MRNA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, SVB Leerink on October 21, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Mkt Perform and sets its target price to $101 from $174 previously.

On September 08, 2022, Deutsche Bank Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $165.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 20 when Bancel Stephane sold 10,000 shares for $122.94 per share. The transaction valued at 1,229,400 led to the insider holds 6,664,880 shares of the business.

Bancel Stephane sold 40,000 shares of MRNA for $4,833,187 on Oct 20. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 5,411,946 shares after completing the transaction at $120.83 per share. On Oct 19, another insider, Bancel Stephane, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 40,000 shares for $125.30 each. As a result, the insider received 5,012,028 and left with 5,411,946 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Moderna’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRNA has reached a high of $376.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $115.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 133.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 150.36.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MRNA traded about 4.95M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MRNA traded about 6.51M shares per day. A total of 396.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 353.88M. Insiders hold about 5.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MRNA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.29M with a Short Ratio of 3.27, compared to 14.76M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.09% and a Short% of Float of 5.49%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.34 and a low estimate of $2.02, while EPS last year was $6.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $7.14, with high estimates of $13.09 and low estimates of $4.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $31.59 and $22.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $27.78. EPS for the following year is $8.66, with 19 analysts recommending between $21.24 and -$4.4.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $4.07B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.7B to a low estimate of $2.54B. As of the current estimate, Moderna Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.35B, an estimated decrease of -6.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.98B, a decrease of -3.70% over than the figure of -$6.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.44B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.87B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.47B, up 19.20% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.61B and the low estimate is $3.99B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -52.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.