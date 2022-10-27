Are Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company’s stock clocked out at 0.56, up 0.36% from its previous closing price of $0.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0020 from its previous closing price. On the day, 507918 shares were traded. HOFV stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5973 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5553.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HOFV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 when Crawford Michael Anthony bought 50,000 shares for $0.72 per share. The transaction valued at 36,000 led to the insider holds 1,946,078 shares of the business.

Levy Michael S bought 15,000 shares of HOFV for $10,500 on Sep 09. The President of Operations now owns 252,053 shares after completing the transaction at $0.70 per share. On May 19, another insider, Lee Benjamin J, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $0.70 each. As a result, the insider paid 17,500 and bolstered with 637,369 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hall’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HOFV has reached a high of $2.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7070, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8567.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HOFV traded 727.15K shares on average per day over the past three months and 370.22k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 114.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.72M. Insiders hold about 4.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HOFV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.79M with a Short Ratio of 8.66, compared to 9.16M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.02% and a Short% of Float of 9.36%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.3 and -$0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.3. EPS for the following year is -$0.27, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.27 and -$0.27.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $3.5M. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.5M to a low estimate of $3.5M. As of the current estimate, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company’s year-ago sales were $6M, an estimated decrease of -41.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HOFV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $35M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $35M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.77M, up 225.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $80M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $80M and the low estimate is $80M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 128.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.