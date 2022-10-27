Are Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Village Farms International Inc.’s stock clocked out at 2.14, up 0.94% from its previous closing price of $2.12. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 562929 shares were traded. VFF stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0391.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VFF’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 31 when DEGIGLIO MICHAEL A sold 90,000 shares for $5.32 per share. The transaction valued at 478,602 led to the insider holds 9,259,529 shares of the business.

DEGIGLIO MICHAEL A sold 100,000 shares of VFF for $530,100 on Feb 01. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 9,349,529 shares after completing the transaction at $5.30 per share. On Jan 03, another insider, Ruffini Stephen C, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $6.63 each. As a result, the insider received 331,715 and left with 639,200 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VFF has reached a high of $9.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3026, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6615.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VFF traded 727.71K shares on average per day over the past three months and 577.82k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 88.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.76M. Insiders hold about 12.18% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.90% stake in the company. Shares short for VFF as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.02M with a Short Ratio of 5.92, compared to 5.04M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.67% and a Short% of Float of 7.31%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.14 and -$0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.18. EPS for the following year is $0.02, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.22 and -$0.26.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $76.59M. It ranges from a high estimate of $81.89M to a low estimate of $70.6M. As of the current estimate, Village Farms International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $70.37M, an estimated increase of 8.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $77.96M, an increase of 7.60% less than the figure of $8.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $91.63M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $69.4M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VFF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $333.97M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $280.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $302.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $268.02M, up 12.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $354.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $396.17M and the low estimate is $299.93M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.