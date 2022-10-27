As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) offers stability

The closing price of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) was 2.70 for the day, down -6.57% from the previous closing price of $2.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1422032 shares were traded. ACHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.9600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6950.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ACHR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.30 and its Current Ratio is at 15.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on July 27, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On April 28, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $7.

On April 11, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.Deutsche Bank initiated its Buy rating on April 11, 2022, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 20 when Adcock Brett sold 11,319 shares for $2.80 per share. The transaction valued at 31,651 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Adcock Brett sold 100,000 shares of ACHR for $282,820 on Oct 17. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $2.83 per share. On Oct 11, another insider, Adcock Brett, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $2.63 each. As a result, the insider received 263,160 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACHR has reached a high of $7.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.1456, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6088.

Shares Statistics:

ACHR traded an average of 1.65M shares per day over the past three months and 888.43k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 236.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 128.18M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ACHR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.67M with a Short Ratio of 7.67, compared to 10M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.77% and a Short% of Float of 10.40%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.32, with high estimates of -$0.24 and low estimates of -$0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.88 and -$1.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.04. EPS for the following year is -$1.01, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.84 and -$1.32.