As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) offers stability

The closing price of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) was 2.53 for the day, up 23.41% from the previous closing price of $2.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.4800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1472917 shares were traded. GP stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0800.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 15, 2021, ROTH Capital Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $32 to $13.

On November 02, 2020, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $22.Maxim Group initiated its Buy rating on November 02, 2020, with a $22 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 24 when Atkinson Fraser bought 10,000 shares for $14.70 per share. The transaction valued at 147,000 led to the insider holds 1,153,766 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GP has reached a high of $16.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7019, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.5832.

Shares Statistics:

GP traded an average of 169.58K shares per day over the past three months and 107.22k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 22.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.04M. Insiders hold about 28.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.82% stake in the company. Shares short for GP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 225.44k with a Short Ratio of 1.33, compared to 258.37k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.97% and a Short% of Float of 1.11%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.02 and -$0.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.4, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.12 and -$0.49.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $94.72M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $65.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.24M, up 278.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $130.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $191.43M and the low estimate is $61.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 99.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.