As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR) offers stability

The closing price of ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: ICLR) was 197.61 for the day, up 0.45% from the previous closing price of $196.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 886228 shares were traded. ICLR stock price reached its highest trading level at $200.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $192.37.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ICLR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on September 07, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $270.

On August 25, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $260.

On May 24, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $285.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on May 24, 2022, with a $285 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ICON’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 78.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ICLR has reached a high of $313.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $171.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 200.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 224.94.

Shares Statistics:

ICLR traded an average of 553.08K shares per day over the past three months and 845.11k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 81.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.96M. Insiders hold about 4.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ICLR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.39M with a Short Ratio of 2.29, compared to 1.01M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.70% and a Short% of Float of 1.73%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.94 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.03 and a low estimate of $2.81, while EPS last year was $2.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.1, with high estimates of $3.24 and low estimates of $2.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.86 and $11.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.66. EPS for the following year is $13.24, with 16 analysts recommending between $13.77 and $12.14.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2B to a low estimate of $1.91B. As of the current estimate, ICON Public Limited Company’s year-ago sales were $1.87B, an estimated increase of 4.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.98B, an increase of 5.20% over than the figure of $4.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.07B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.9B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ICLR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.48B, up 42.30% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.67B and the low estimate is $8.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.