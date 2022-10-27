As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) offers stability

The closing price of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) was 16.42 for the day, down -0.91% from the previous closing price of $16.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 18679810 shares were traded. PLUG stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.34.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PLUG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.10 and its Current Ratio is at 9.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 19, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $28.

On August 02, 2022, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $25.Northland Capital initiated its Market Perform rating on August 02, 2022, with a $25 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLUG has reached a high of $46.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.08.

Shares Statistics:

PLUG traded an average of 21.36M shares per day over the past three months and 20.96M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 578.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 518.53M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.10% stake in the company. Shares short for PLUG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 65.94M with a Short Ratio of 2.92, compared to 64.12M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.41% and a Short% of Float of 11.50%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 23 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.08 and -$0.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.73. EPS for the following year is -$0.34, with 27 analysts recommending between $0.16 and -$0.82.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 18 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $210M to a low estimate of $141.73M. As of the current estimate, Plug Power Inc.’s year-ago sales were $126.3M, an estimated increase of 30.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLUG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $964.21M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $795M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $909.21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $502.34M, up 81.00% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.53B and the low estimate is $1.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 48.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.